Bryant says he is ready to suit up

Bryant says he is ready to suit up

Feature

Bryant says he is ready to suit up

Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant says there is no question about his status for second-ranked Clemson’s game at Georgia Tech on Saturday in Atlanta, despite the fact he missed the second half of the Tigers’ game against Georgia Southern last Saturday due to injury.

The Clemson quarterback said on Tuesday that he is ready to suit up against the Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium.

“I’m full go,” he said. “I’m ready to play today.”

Watch more of Bryant’s interview with the media on Tuesday on TCITV.

, , , , Feature, Football

More TCI

Latest

reply
3hr

The 2019 Tigers begin fall practice this weekend, as fourth-year head coach Monte Lee has 22 returning lettermen. Clemson is coming off the 2018 season when it won the ACC Atlantic Division title and had its (…)

reply
7hr

As the NFL played its second week of regular season games, 19 former Clemson Tigers hit the field and added to their stats as professional football players. Today, The Clemson Insider will highlight the (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home