Bryant says he is ready to suit up

Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant says there is no question about his status for second-ranked Clemson’s game at Georgia Tech on Saturday in Atlanta, despite the fact he missed the second half of the Tigers’ game against Georgia Southern last Saturday due to injury.

The Clemson quarterback said on Tuesday that he is ready to suit up against the Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium.

“I’m full go,” he said. “I’m ready to play today.”

