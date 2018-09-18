Clemson at South Carolina Game Time Finalized

Clemson at South Carolina Game Time Finalized

Basketball

Clemson at South Carolina Game Time Finalized

Clemson University men’s basketball’s matchup with South Carolina has been finalized for 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 22. The game will be aired nationally on ESPN2.

The game will give the Tigers 14 games on ESPN networks next season, 10 of which come during Atlantic Coast Conference play.

The Tigers have claimed the last two matchups with the Gamecocks, including a 64-48 victory last season inside Littlejohn Coliseum. Going back to the 2016-17 season, the Tigers topped a nationally ranked (No. 20) South Carolina club 62-60 in Columbia.

, , Basketball, Feature

More TCI

Latest

reply
4hr

The 2019 Tigers begin fall practice this weekend, as fourth-year head coach Monte Lee has 22 returning lettermen. Clemson is coming off the 2018 season when it won the ACC Atlantic Division title and had its (…)

reply
9hr

As the NFL played its second week of regular season games, 19 former Clemson Tigers hit the field and added to their stats as professional football players. Today, The Clemson Insider will highlight the (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home