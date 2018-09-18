Clemson at South Carolina Game Time Finalized

Clemson University men’s basketball’s matchup with South Carolina has been finalized for 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 22. The game will be aired nationally on ESPN2.

The game will give the Tigers 14 games on ESPN networks next season, 10 of which come during Atlantic Coast Conference play.

The Tigers have claimed the last two matchups with the Gamecocks, including a 64-48 victory last season inside Littlejohn Coliseum. Going back to the 2016-17 season, the Tigers topped a nationally ranked (No. 20) South Carolina club 62-60 in Columbia.