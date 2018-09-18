Thomas feeling more comfortable each day

Freshman defensive end Xavier Thomas has done well with the opportunities he has received on the playing field so far this year.

He credits a lot of his success to the way the older guys have taken him under their wing, especially junior defensive end Clelin Ferrell.

Thomas on advice from older guys

“I knew what I was getting myself into when I was coming here, learning behind these experienced guys and veteran guys like Clelin (Ferrell) and Austin (Bryant). It’s been great because I’ve basically been like a sponge to them, just learning everything like techniques and the plays and stuff because it’s a very tough defense to learn. So, I’ve basically been a sponge to them and learning from them.”

Thomas on his first sack

“It felt great. It actually felt like it was in slow motion. It felt like it took me forever to get to him and it took me forever to get him down. But it felt great and then celebrating with my teammates.”

Thomas on how comfortable he’s becoming

“(I am) a lot more comfortable, a lot more comfortable. Ever since I got in the Furman game, just to get out there and get my feet wet, just to get comfortable going out there in front of all those fans.”

Thomas on Clelin Ferrell

“Clelin has been taking me in. We watch film together, there’s been times on the weekend when we come here and gets work in. So I’ve learned the most from him.”

Thomas on Ferrell joking with him

“The play we had (at Texas A&M) I was supposed to cover the running back, and usually the running back just goes out to the side. But this running back, he went straight upfield, so it was a pretty tough situation. And I was told I covered him pretty well, but it was a bad-thrown ball. People like Clelin, he would mess with me and tell me that it was bad coverage, but it was actually good.”