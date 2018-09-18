Thomas is starting to come along

Clemson defensive end Xavier Thomas has done well with the opportunities he has received on the playing field so far this year.

He credits a lot of his success to the way the older guys have taken him under their wing, especially junior defensive end Clelin Ferrell.

“I knew what I was getting myself into when I was coming here, learning behind these experienced guys and veteran guys like Clelin (Ferrell) and Austin (Bryant). It’s been great because I’ve basically been like a sponge to them, just learning everything like techniques and the plays and stuff because it’s a very tough defense to learn. So, I’ve basically been a sponge to them and learning from them.”

