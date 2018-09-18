The 2019 Tigers begin fall practice this weekend, as fourth-year head coach Monte Lee has 22 returning lettermen. Clemson is coming off the 2018 season when it won the ACC Atlantic Division title and had its most wins (47) since 2006.

The fall practice season continues through October and concludes on the first weekend of November with three Orange & Purple Scrimmages at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

A new NCAA rule allows for two scrimmages against outside competition in the fall. The Tigers travel to SRP Park in North Augusta, S.C., on Oct. 13 to play Georgia Southern at 1 p.m. Then on Oct. 27, Clemson hosts Coastal Carolina at Doug Kingsmore Stadium at 1 p.m.

All practices and scrimmages at Doug Kingsmore Stadium are free and open to the public.

–Courtesy Clemson Athletic Communications