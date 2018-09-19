Bryant, Tigers keep it simple against Tech

Bryant, Tigers keep it simple against Tech

In the last three years, Clemson’s defense has held Georgia Tech to an average of 121.3 rushing yards per game, 2.95 yards per carry and just two rushing touchdowns.

Defensive end Austin Bryant has played a big role in stopping the Yellow Jackets’ triple-option attack. The Tigers hope to make it four straight years come Saturday when No. 2 Clemson travels to Atlanta (3:30 p.m.) to face Georgia Tech at Bobby Dodd Stadium.

“Coach V comes up with a great plan for us that we can execute,” Bryant said. “He keeps it simple. He does not make anything too complicated. He allows us to play our keys, play fast, read our keys and make plays.”

Watch the rest of Bryant’s interview with the media on TCITV:

