Freshmen corners are coming along

Though playing a triple-option-style football team for a third time in four games can be a good thing when preparing for Georgia Tech and Paul Johnson’s style of play, it is not a good thing when you are trying to build some depth at cornerback.

Through three games, the Yellow Jackets have thrown just 51 passes, not surprising for a triple-option-style offense. However, for second-ranked Clemson it has been difficult to get freshmen corners Mario Goodrich, Kyler McMichael and LeAnthony Williams some experience.

Furman threw a total of nine passes in Week 1, as did Georgia Southern in Week 3. Though Kellen Mond put the football in the air 40 times in the Tigers’ win at Texas A&M in Week 2, the freshmen did not get an opportunity to really play because of the close nature of the game.

As Clemson (3-0) gets set to play Georgia Tech Saturday at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta, starters Trayvon Mullen and A.J. Terrell will get most of the snaps along with senior Mark Fields due to the nature, stress and experience of playing against the triple-option.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney says his freshmen are coming along, though.

“They are still coming. They’re young,” he said following Wednesday’s practice behind the Allen Reeves Football Complex in Clemson. “They got a little bit of experience, but it has been a little harder early because of the style of play. This is are third option team. That is a little different deal as opposed to some of our base stuff.

“Plus, there was one game out there where we did not have a lot of opportunities to play many people at A&M. That was a different type of game. They are coming. Mario and Tyler are coming. LeAnthony is getting a little bit better.”

Swinney feels they are in good shape at corner and he feels really good about his top three players as far as their knowledge and experience goes, and the ability to play at a high level.

“But we definitely need Kyler, LeAnthony and Mario to kind of take another step here as we get into the second quarter of the season,” Swinney said.

Kelly Bryant update. Swinney said Kelly Bryant has continued to practice all week and has had no issues. If you recall, Bryant suffered a chest bruise in the win over Georgia Southern last Saturday and did not play in the second half after having some difficulties breathing.

This past Tuesday, Bryant told the media he was “full-go” for Saturday’s game at Georgia Tech.

Williams is making progress. Freshman defensive tackle Jordan Williams was back at practice Wednesday and was doing everything, according to Swinny. The Clemson coach said Williams could possibly play on Saturday.