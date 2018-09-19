Richard impressed with Galloway

Clemson tight end Milan Richard spoke to the media on Tuesday about the jitters of playing their first ACC opponent. The Tigers play Georgia Tech Saturday in Atlanta at 3:30 p.m.

Here is what Richard said when talking to the media.

Richard’s thoughts after his injury in fall camp

“Extremely hard. Especially my last year we only got so many games at home. It was extremely difficult not to play (in the season opener). I was still able to dress though and be there for the other guys and support the team. It’s really good to be back in the mix. Again, it’s great to have some catches.”

Richard on ball security

“It’s huge. Anytime you play a triple option team, you’re looking at two or three less possessions per usual. We really need to make all our possessions count this week. We need to try and make sure we don’t turn the ball over.”

Richard on playing first conference opponent

“It’s big boy football. All of them count, but this is for the conference. Our next goal is to win the division. Everything now is for real. It now counts towards our next goal. It’s very, very important to get off to a good start in conference play. Like Coach Swinney says, right now we control our own destiny.”

Richard on helping Braden Galloway

“I think we all try to pour into him little experiences that we all had while we’ve been here. We’re trying to make him the best he can be right now. A lot of the stuff that it takes to be successful comes with experience. Especially with our offense, the way we use the tight end. Just trying to tell him as much as we can, show him as much as we can on film. We also just go out and try to play by example, so he has something to look at and see and knows what it’s supposed to look like. I think Braden is going to be a great guy down the road.”

Richard appreciates fan support on Saturday during hurricane Florence

“I want to thank our fans during Hurricane Florence and thinking about all the people affected by that. We had a great crowd with so much going on in the Carolinas. We appreciate all the support this past weekend.”