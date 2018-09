Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney spoke with the media following Wednesday’s practice at the practice fields behind the Allen Reeves Football Complex in Clemson.

The second-ranked Tigers (3-0) are getting set for Saturday’s showdown with Georgia Tech at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta.

Swinney updated the media on the preparations for the Yellow Jackets (1-2), plus the latest injury news and notes coming out of camp this week.

Watch Swinney’s post-practice gathering with the media on TCITV.