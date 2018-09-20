In-state DB has ‘amazing’ visit to Clemson

Clemson played host to a talented in-state defensive back last Saturday in Buddy Mack.

The 2020 safety from nearby Duncan (S.C.) Byrnes visited for the Tigers’ win over Georgia Southern at Memorial Stadium.

“It was a great visit. I had an amazing time,” Mack said. “I met a lot of people. I got to talk to a lot of coaches and I just love the aura of a Clemson football game.”

Mack (6-1, 175) performed well while competing at the Dabo Swinney Camp in June. He recently reached out to Clemson assistant Jeff Scott, who invited him back to campus.

“I then gave Coach Scott a call and he told me that any game I wanted to come I’d be able to come,” Mack said.

Wofford extended Mack’s first scholarship offer in July, while Clemson is among several FBS programs expressing interest.

“The coaches were very excited that I came,” Mack said, “and they told me that they were going to stay in touch and watch more on me as the season goes on to see if I’m their kind of guy.”

Mack said he plans to return to Clemson for its home games against NC State and South Carolina in October and November, respectively.

He grew up a Gamecocks fan but said Saturday’s visit changed his perception of the Tigers.

“They have a really great fan base,” he said.

What stands out most to Mack about Clemson after his first game visit to Death Valley?

“How supportive the fan base was and how Clemson keeps their tradition,” he said, “and the beautiful facilities they have for the athletes.”

Along with Clemson, Mack is garnering interest from Duke, Wake Forest, East Carolina, Appalachian State and Coastal Carolina. He is also planning visits to Duke, Wake Forest, Virginia Tech and Wofford.

Mack, who runs a 4.53 40-yard dash, recorded 25 tackles, two tackles for loss, two pass deflections and an interception in eight games as a sophomore for powerhouse Byrnes High School last season.