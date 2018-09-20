In-state WR enjoys second straight Clemson visit

Clemson welcomed in-state wide receiver Jalin Hyatt back to Death Valley last Saturday for the second time in as many home games.

The 2020 prospect from Irmo (S.C.) Dutch Fork returned to campus for the Tigers’ win over Georgia Southern.

“It was great,” Hyatt told TCI. “My family had a great time.”

It marked the second straight Clemson visit for Hyatt, who also attended the season-opener vs. Furman on Sept. 1.

Hyatt (6-2, 165) was accompanied by his parents and younger brother on both visits.

“Great atmosphere,” Hyatt said of Clemson. “I love how involved the fans are. My family had a great time there.”

Saturday’s visit afforded Hyatt another chance to interact with Clemson’s coaches, who expressed the intent to watch him play in person this season.

“We were just talking about the game,” Hyatt said. “And they were asking who I play next so they can come to some of the games.”

Hyatt was among the standout performers at the Dabo Swinney Camp in June, and also competed in camps at Virginia Tech, Duke and South Carolina this past summer.

Virginia extended his latest offer two weeks ago, joining Virginia Tech and Duke on his list.

If Clemson decides to offer moving forward, Hyatt said it would significantly impact his recruitment.

“Clemson is an amazing place,” he said. “I enjoyed myself there.”

Hyatt reportedly ran a 4.38 40-yard dashing while camping with Duke in June. As a sophomore last season, he hauled in 43 catches for 947 yards and 10 touchdowns while helping Dutch Fork capture its second straight Class 5A state championship.

Through three games this season, Hyatt has recorded 14 receptions for 229 yards and five scores.