ACC Power Rankings: Coastal Division

Each week, The Clemson Insider will rank the teams in both the ACC Atlantic and Coastal Divisions.

Here are our power rankings for the Coastal Division heading into Week 4 of the college football season:

#10 Virginia Tech (2-0, 1-0 ACC)

Virginia Tech lost a slew of players on defense this past offseason, but despite that, Bud Foster’s unit has allowed just 10 points per game and 297 yards per game through two contests — marks that are good for ninth and 19th in the country, respectively. Offensively, Virginia Tech quarterback Josh Jackson is third in the ACC with a passer rating of 175.0 behind Boston College’s Anthony Brown (240.2) and Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence (181.2). The Hokies nearly shut out Florida State on the road in Week 1, winning 24-3 in Tallahassee, and won’t face another real test until it travels to Duke in Week 5. Next up: at Old Dominion

#20 Miami (2-1, 0-0 ACC)

Miami has beaten Savannah State and Toledo in consecutive weeks after being blown out by then No. 24 LSU in its season-opener. We don’t know a whole lot about the Hurricanes yet, but as it stands now, they rank first in the ACC and fifth in the country in yards/game allowed (236). Miami’s next four games are vs. Florida International, vs. North Carolina, vs. Florida State and at Virginia, so the Hurricanes have a great chance to be 6-1 when they head to Boston College on Oct. 26. Next up: vs. Florida International

Duke (3-0, 0-0 ACC)

Despite a plethora of injuries, Duke is off to a 3-0 start for the second straight year. The Blue Devils are the only team in the country right now with two Power Five nonconference road wins, having defeated Northwestern and Baylor in back-to-back weeks. Duke’s home showdown with No. 10 Virginia Tech in two weeks looks like it will be a huge game for positioning in the Coastal. Next up: vs. North Carolina Central

Pittsburgh (2-1, 1-0 ACC)

Pittsburgh bounced back from a blowout home loss at the hands of then No. 10 Penn State in Week 2 by beating Georgia Tech, 24-19, at home last Saturday. A week after amassing 602 yards in a loss to South Florida, the Yellow Jackets managed only 386 yards against the Panthers. Pitt running back Qadree Ollison rushed for 91 yards and two touchdowns, and ranks fifth in the ACC in rushing with 283 yards rushing through three games. Next up: at North Carolina

Georgia Tech (1-2, 0-1 ACC)

Despite being ranked in the top 25 nationally in both total offense (510 yards/game) and total defense (302 yards/game allowed), Georgia Tech has lost consecutive games at South Florida and at Pittsburgh en route to a 1-2 start. The Yellow Jackets have been plagued by various mistakes including mental busts and special teams lapses. It won’t get any easier for Georgia Tech when second-ranked Clemson comes to town Saturday. Next up: vs. Clemson

Virginia (2-1, 0-0 ACC)

Virginia rolled up 552 yards of offense in its 45-31 win over Ohio on Saturday following a loss at Indiana in Week 2. Cavaliers quarterback Bryce Perkins threw for 379 yards and three touchdowns on a 25-of-30 clip, while Jordan Ellis had 171 yards rushing and three touchdowns, and Olamide Zaccheaus recorded 247 yards receiving and a pair of scores. Zaccheaus now leads all ACC receivers with 363 yards and four touchdowns, while Ellis is tied for first in the ACC with five rushing touchdowns and second in the conference with 380 rushing yards. Virginia is a five-point favorite heading into its home tilt with Louisville. Next up: vs. Louisville

North Carolina (0-2, 0-0 ACC)

North Carolina is the only ACC team without a win thus far. The Tar Heels suffered losses at Cal and at East Carolina in the first two weeks of the season, respectively, and they may have gotten out of a third loss, as their Week 3 game vs. No. 18 UCF was cancelled due to Hurricane Florence. The road ahead for North Carolina looks difficult, with games at Miami, vs. Virginia Tech and at Syracuse on the docket after Saturday’s game vs. Pittsburgh. Next up: vs. Pittsburgh