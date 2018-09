Second-ranked Clemson heads down to Atlanta to take on a familiar foe, the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

Clemson has won the last three straight over the Ramblin’ Wreck and the Yellow Jackets will be looking to bounce back after back-to-back losses the last two weeks.

Georgia Tech head coach Paul Johnson, quarterback TaQuon Marshall, running back Qua Searcy, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney, running back Adam Choice and cornerback Trayvon Mullen get you ready for this ACC cross-division showdown.