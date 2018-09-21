Clemson’s Joseph to miss Georgia Tech game

Clemson starting linebacker Kendall Joseph will not play in Saturday’s game at Georgia Tech.

Through Clemson Football Communications Director, Ross Taylor, head coach Dabo Swinney confirms his senior linebacker will not play against Georgia Tech when second-ranked Clemson travels to Bobby Stadium in Atlanta for a 3:30 p.m. kick.

Swinney said Joseph pulled his groin in practice.

Senior J.D. Davis is expected to get the start for the Tigers at the weakside linebacker position.

Losing Joseph is a big blow for the Clemson defense, which is allowing just 89.3 rushing yards a game. In each of the last two years, the senior linebacker has tallied seven tackles against the Yellow Jackets.

Davis does have some experience against Georgia Tech, though. He had five tackles, including one tackle for loss in last year’s game at Clemson, a game in which he started for Joseph and played 24 snaps.

Saturday’s game will be Davis’ sixth start of his career. All five of his previous starts came in 2017.