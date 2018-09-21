Tajh's Take: Dabo's dancing, 4th-and-16

In this special editon of Tajh’s Take former Clemson All-American Tajh Boyd takes us behind the scenes of the Clemson football program.
Boyd gives his thoughts on Dabo Swinney’s dance moves, the 4th-and-16 play against LSU in the 2012 Chick-fil-A Bowl, why Swinney convinced him to become a Tiger, the change in the culture of the program and more.
For the third time in the first four weeks of the season, No. 2 Clemson will face a triple-option team Saturday when they travel to Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta to face ACC rival Georgia Tech. The (…)
Before October 13, 2008, Dabo Swinney had never been around the triple option. Growing up in Alabama, Swinney was raised on the I-formation offense, which had option principals, but not in the sense that (…)
Each week, The Clemson Insider will rank the teams in both the ACC Atlantic and Coastal Divisions. Here are our power rankings for the Coastal Division heading into Week 4 of the college football season: (…)
The Clemson women’s soccer team secured its biggest win of the year as they defeated No. 4 Virginia by a score of 1-0 in double overtime Thursday at Historic Riggs Field. Tigers’ forward Mariana Speckmaier (…)
Clemson welcomed in-state wide receiver Jalin Hyatt back to Death Valley last Saturday for the second time in as many home games. The 2020 prospect from Irmo (S.C.) Dutch Fork returned to campus for the (…)
This weekend kicks off fall baseball practice for the 2019 Clemson Tigers as head coach Monte Lee returns for his fourth season at the helm. Clemson is coming off of a successful 2018 season, where it won (…)