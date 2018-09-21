Tajh's Take: Dabo's dancing, 4th-and-16

In this special editon of Tajh’s Take former Clemson All-American Tajh Boyd takes us behind the scenes of the Clemson football program.

Boyd gives his thoughts on Dabo Swinney’s dance moves, the 4th-and-16 play against LSU in the 2012 Chick-fil-A Bowl, why Swinney convinced him to become a Tiger, the change in the culture of the program and more.