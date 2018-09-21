Tour of Champions: Brannon Spector Touchdown

Football

RINGGOLD, Ga. – TCI’s Tour of Champions stopped by Ringgold High School Friday night to see Clemson commits Brannon Spector and Davis Allen.

Check out Spector’s touchdown catch in the first quarter that put Calhoun up 7-0.

 

