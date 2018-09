Travis Etienne rushed for a three yard touchdown to put Clemson ahead 42-7 with 5:10 remaining in the third quarter. The drive covered 83 yards in 10 plays and took 4:27.

Kelly Bryant returned to the game and marched Clemosn down the field throwing for a pair of first downs including 20-yard and 14-yard passes to T.J. Chase to move the sticks. Etienne showed off his ability on the drive with four carries for 28 yards and capping the drive with a three-yard touchdown run.