Halftime Gallery: Clemson 28, Georgia Tech 7

ATLANTA — Clemson took a 28-7 lead into the locker room thanks to Trevor Lawrence’s three touchdown passes at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta.
Check out the TCI photo gallery from all the action: LINK
ATLANTA — Clemson took a 28-7 lead into the locker room thanks to Trevor Lawrence’s three touchdown passes at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta.
Check out the TCI photo gallery from all the action: LINK
ATLANTA — After scooping up as many tickets as he could this week for all his family and friends, Trevor Lawrence put on a nice show as second-ranked Clemson steamrolled Georgia Tech, 49-21, Saturday at (…)
ATLANTA–Clemson struggled to move the ball offensively in the first quarter totaling just 12 total yards in the quarter with the only score coming on a scoop-and-score by the defense. That all (…)
ATLANTA – Second-ranked Clemson defeated Georgia Tech, 49-21, on Saturday at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta. The Tigers improved to 4-0 (1-0 ACC) on the season, while the Yellow Jackets dropped to 1-3 (0-2 (…)
Travis Etienne rushed for a three yard touchdown to put Clemson ahead 42-7 with 5:10 remaining in the third quarter. The drive covered 83 yards in 10 plays and took 4:27. Kelly Bryant returned to the game and (…)
ATLANTA–Clemson pounded the ball on the ground to start the second half as Feaster scored on a 27-yard touchdown run putting his team ahead 35-7, the drive covered 75 yards in seven plays in 2:40. (…)
ATLANTA — Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence made his return to the Atlanta area a good one in the first half Saturday at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta. The Clemson freshman threw a 17-yard touchdown pass to Hunter (…)
Trevor Lawrence showed off his talented arm on 12 play, 64-yard drive in 1:53 capped off by a three-yard shovel pass to Travis Etienne, giving Clemson a 28-7 lead. Clemson converted on a pair of crucial (…)
ATLANTA–Trevor Lawrence hit Justyn Ross on a 53-yard touchdown pass putting Clemson in front 21-0 with 7:05 to play in the first half. The drive consisted of two plays for 55 yards in 27 seconds. (…)
ATLANTA–Clemson took a 14-0 lead on a 17-yard touchdown pass from Trevor Lawrence to Hunter Renfrow. The drive amassed 74 yards, on 16 plays and lasted 2:44. Travis Etienne set the Tigers up with a pair (…)
ATLANTA–Clemson jumped to a 7-0 advantage on a defensive fumble recovery for a touchdown by Clelin Ferrell with 3:42 to play in the first quarter. Tre Lamar forced the fourth fumble of the game by (…)