Halftime Gallery: Clemson 28, Georgia Tech 7

ATLANTA — Clemson took a 28-7 lead into the locker room thanks to Trevor Lawrence’s three touchdown passes at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta.

ATLANTA–Clemson pounded the ball on the ground to start the second half as Feaster scored on a 27-yard touchdown run putting his team ahead 35-7, the drive covered 75 yards in seven plays in 2:40. (…)

ATLANTA–Clemson jumped to a 7-0 advantage on a defensive fumble recovery for a touchdown by Clelin Ferrell with 3:42 to play in the first quarter. Tre Lamar forced the fourth fumble of the game by (…)

