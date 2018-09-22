Jeff Scott: Great to see Lawrence provide the spark, especially at home

Jeff Scott: Great to see Lawrence provide the spark, especially at home

Football

Jeff Scott: Great to see Lawrence provide the spark, especially at home

ATLANTA, Ga. — Clemson offensive coordinator Jeff Scott said it was great to see Trevor Lawrence provide the offensive spark for the Tigers, especially in his first game in Atlanta.

TCITV caught up with coach Scott following the win.

 

, , , Football

More TCI

Latest

reply
3hr

ATLANTA–Clemson pounded the ball on the ground to start the second half as Feaster scored on a 27-yard touchdown run putting his team ahead 35-7, the drive covered 75 yards in seven plays in 2:40. (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home