ATLANTA–Clemson took a 14-0 lead on a 17-yard touchdown pass from Trevor Lawrence to Hunter Renfrow. The drive amassed 74 yards, on 16 plays and lasted 2:44.

Travis Etienne set the Tigers up with a pair of runs for eight and 16 yards after Tavien Feaster went down with an injury. Lawrence’s second pass of the day was a strike to Renfrow in the corner of the end zone for the 17-yard touchdown.