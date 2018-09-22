Lawrence finds Ross for 53-yard touchdown

Lawrence finds Ross for 53-yard touchdown

Feature

Lawrence finds Ross for 53-yard touchdown

ATLANTA–Trevor Lawrence hit Justyn Ross on a 53-yard touchdown pass putting Clemson in front 21-0 with 7:05 to play in the first half. The drive consisted of two plays for 55 yards in 27 seconds.

Adam Choice picked up two yards on first down before Ross broke free on a fade route and caught a beautiful throw from Lawrence going up 21-0.

, , , Feature, Football

More TCI

Latest

reply
9m

ATLANTA–Clemson pounded the ball on the ground to start the second half as Feaster scored on a 27-yard touchdown run putting his team ahead 35-7, the drive covered 75 yards in seven plays in 2:40. (…)

reply
1hr

ATLANTA–Clemson jumped to a 7-0 advantage on a defensive fumble recovery for a touchdown by Clelin Ferrell with 3:42 to play in the first quarter. Tre Lamar forced the fourth fumble of the game by (…)

reply
9hr

ATLANTA, Ga. — It’s Game Day in Atlanta where No. 2 Clemson battles Georgia Tech as the Tigers’ hope to move to start another run to an ACC Championship and a trip to the College Football (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home