Lawrence finds Ross for 53-yard touchdown

ATLANTA — Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence made his return to the Atlanta area a good one in the first half Saturday at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta. The Clemson freshman threw a 17-yard touchdown pass to Hunter (…)
Trevor Lawrence showed off his talented arm on 12 play, 64-yard drive in 1:53 capped off by a three-yard shovel pass to Travis Etienne, giving Clemson a 28-7 lead. Clemson converted on a pair of crucial (…)
ATLANTA–Clemson took a 14-0 lead on a 17-yard touchdown pass from Trevor Lawrence to Hunter Renfrow. The drive amassed 74 yards, on 16 plays and lasted 2:44. Travis Etienne set the Tigers up with a pair (…)
Second-ranked Clemson will square off with Georgia Tech at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta. The Tigers are looking for their fourth straight win over the Yellow Jackets and trying to (…)
ATLANTA — Second-ranked Clemson travels to Bobby Dodd Stadium today to take on Georgia Tech in the Tigers’ Atlantic Coast Conference opener. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. The Tigers (3-0, 0-0 ACC) are (…)