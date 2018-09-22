Player of the Game: No. 2 Clemson 49, Georgia Tech 21

ATLANTA–Clemson struggled to move the ball offensively in the first quarter totaling just 12 total yards in the quarter with the only score coming on a scoop-and-score by the defense.

That all changed when Trevor Lawrence entered the game in the second quarter commanding a seven play, 74-yard touchdown drive giving Clemson a 14-0 lead and jumpstarting the offense to a 480 yard day.

The freshman showed off his outstanding arm talent and led his team to a dominating offensive performance. He finished the day 13-of-18 through the air for 176 yards, four touchdowns and one interception.

On his first drive in the second quarter Lawrence completed a pair of passes including a 17-yard touchdown strike to Hunter Renfrow giving Clemson a 14-0 advantage.

The ensuing drive consisted of two plays as Lawrence threw a bomb down the sideline to freshman wide receiver Justyn Ross on a fade route for a 53-yard touchdown putting the Tigers up 21-0.

Lawrence’s most impressive drive came after throwing an interception on a screen play as the Georgia native proceeded to march Clemson on a 12 play 64-yard drive in 1:53 to give it a 28-7 lead at halftime.

On the drive, Lawrence was six-for-10 for 55 yards including a 21-yard pass to Amari Rogers on third and 15 and the three-yard shovel pass for his third passing touchdown. He also scrambled for an 11-yard gain and a first down earlier in the drive.

He led another scoring drive to start the second half covering 75 yards in 7 plays putting Clemson up 35-7.

Lawrence returned to the game for Clemson’s final scoring drive of 77 yards in five plays capped off with a 30-yard touchdown pass to Tee Higgins.

Lawrence proved his value to the Clemson offense once again and made the most of his opportunities scoring on five of his six drives as quarterback.