TCI's Preview and Predictions: Clemson at Georgia Tech

Second-ranked Clemson will square off with Georgia Tech at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta.

The Tigers are looking for their fourth straight win over the Yellow Jackets and trying to improve to 4-0 on the season as they continue their march toward the College Football Playoff.

The Clemson Insider’s Robert MacRae, Will Vandervort and Gavin Oliver preview the game and give this week’s predictions:

 

