Trevor Lawrence showed off his talented arm on 12 play, 64-yard drive in 1:53 capped off by a three-yard shovel pass to Travis Etienne, giving Clemson a 28-7 lead.

Clemson converted on a pair of crucial third downs in Georgia Tech territory on the drive. On third and seven from the 28, Hunter Renfrow hauled in a remarkable catch to move the sticks and on third and 15 from the 26, Lawrence threw a 21-yard strike to Amari Rogers setting up the three yard shovel pass to Etienne for the score.