Each week, The Clemson Insider’s “Friday Night Lights” feature will bring you the latest on how Clemson’s commitments fared in their respective high school football games.

Here’s how the future Tigers did on Friday night:

TCI’s Tour of Champions visited Ringgold (Ga.) High School on Friday to see Calhoun (Ga.) High teammates and Clemson commits Brannon Spector and Davis Allen. Spector had three catches including a 25-yard touchdown reception on Calhoun’s opening possession, Allen tallied a handful of tackles in the first half and Calhoun cruised past Ringgold, 42-7.

LaVonta Bentley had a big game on both sides of the ball as he led Jackson-Olin (Birmingham, Ala.) to a 34-13 win vs. Carver (Birmingham). The Clemson linebacker commit recorded 11 tackles including a sack on defense, and also had three rushing touchdowns on four carries offensively. Bentley and Jackson-Olin’s defense held Carver to just 25 yards and one first down in the first half.

Another week, another outstanding performance by Chez Mellusi: The Clemson running back pledge picked up 204 yards on the ground and rushed for touchdowns of 66 and 2 yards for Naples (Fla.) in its 48-17 win vs. Immokalee (Fla.). Mellusi now has 800 yards rushing and nine touchdowns in four games this season.

Clemson commits Kane Patterson, Lannden Zanders, Joseph Charleston and Keith Maguire all scored touchdowns for their respective teams.

Patterson took a direct snap for a touchdown and also ran in a two-point conversion in C.P.A. (Nashville, Tenn.)’s 43-18 win vs. Hillsboro (Nashville), while Maguire had a 1-yard touchdown run in Malvern Prep (Malvern, Pa.)’s 42-32 win vs. Berks Catholic (Reading, Pa.).

Charleston hauled in a 20-yard touchdown reception in Milton (Ga.)’s 37-35 loss at Parkview (Lilburn, Ga.), and Zanders had a 37-yard TD reception as well as three carries for 70 yards in Crest (Shelby, N.C.)’s 52-7 victory vs. Forestview (Gastonia, NC).

Tight end commit Jaelyn Lay registered two receptions for 61 yards for Riverdale (Ga.) in its 40-20 win vs. McIntosh (Peachtree City, Ga.).

Here are other scores from this weekend’s games involving Clemson commitments:

Andrew Booth, Jalyn Phillips, Archer (Lawrenceville, Ga.) – 48-24 win vs. Buford (Ga.)

Logan Cash, Winder-Barrow (Winder, Ga.) – 27-0 loss vs. Oconee County (Watkinsville, Ga.)

Bryton Constantin, University Lab (Baton Rouge, La.) — 34-0 win at West Feliciana (St. Francisville, La.)

Tayquon Johnson, Williamsport (Md.) — 49-28 loss vs. Allegany (Cumberland, Md.)

Sheridan Jones, Maury (Norfolk, Va.) – 30-22 win at Washington (Norfolk)

Frank Ladson, South Dade (Miami) — 39-14 win at Jackson (Miami)

Ruke Orhorhoro, River Rouge (Mich.) – 45-0 win vs. University Prep (Detroit)

Taisun Phommachanh, Avon Old Farms (Avon, Conn.) – 8-0 win at Trinity-Pawling School (Pawling, N.Y.)

Hunter Rayburn, Pensacola (Fla.) – 28-18 loss at Pensacola Catholic (Pensacola)

Etinosa Reuben, Park Hill South (Riverside, Mo.) – 28-14 loss at Lee’s Summit (Mo.)

Aidan Swanson, IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) — 28-24 loss at Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.)

Ray Thornton, Central (Phenix City, Ala.) – 28-0 win at Opelika (Ala.)

Greg Williams, Swansea (S.C.) – 33-30 loss at Silver Bluff

Sergio Allen, Peach County (Fort Valley, Ga.) — 49-0 win vs. Kendrick (Columbus, Ga.)