Clemson announces new starting QB

Clemson announced Monday Trevor Lawrence has been named the team’s starting quarterback for this week’s game against Syracuse.

With his family and friends from nearby Cartersville, Ga., at Bobby Dodd Stadium to watch him play, Lawrence completed 13-of-18 passes for 176 yards, including a career-high four touchdowns. He threw touchdown passes of 17, 53, 3 and 30 yards. He also through five explosive passes to five different receivers.

An explosive pass play at Clemson is anything over 16 yards.

“He really played well. It was certainly his best game. He was very poised,” Swinney said on his Sunday teleconference call with the media. “The game has slowed down for him. He is making good decisions. He is decisive with the ball. He made a nice check on the touchdown to (Hunter) Renfrow. He made some beautiful throws. I mean some beautiful throws. Then he missed one. We had an opportunity for another big play to Tee (Higgins) and he just kind of missed him high.”

Kelly Bryant has produced a 16-2 record as the Tigers starting quarterback since he took over once Deshaun Watson left following the 2016 season.

Bryant has completed 68.2 percent of his passes prior to Saturday’s game at Georgia Tech. However, Bryant was just 6-for-10 for 56 yards. The Tigers first two possessions netted just 13 yards with Bryant at quarterback.

When Lawrence came in the game, he engineered a 7-play, 74-yard drive which he capped with a laser of a pass of 17 yards to Hunter Renfrow for the offense’s first touchdown.

He led Clemson to touchdowns on five of the six possessions he quarterbacked.