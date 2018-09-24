Elliott explains why Lawrence won the job

Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence was announced the starting quarterback for the Syracuse game on Monday.

Offensive coordinator Tony Elliott spoke with the media to discuss why Lawrence was chosen as the starter.

Elliott on the QB decision

“It’s just like we do every week. We sit down and have a staff meeting and we evaluate every player at every position and their performance. After four games, when you look at both of them, they both have played well and done a lot for us. But it just came down to rewarding productivity. If you look at Trevor’s opportunities, he has taken advantage of them.”

Elliott on Lawrence’s performance against Georgia Tech

“He just continues to extend his plays. He had a great pocket presence. We all know what his arm talent is. One throw that stands out to me is the one that he put on the shoulder of Renfrow in the end zone”

Elliott on the QBs making the most of their opportunities

“I think all three quarterbacks can make big plays, but when it comes to opportunities in a game setting, you have to be able to make those throws. These guys know that you have to bring it every single day. They recognize the competition level. Kelly (Bryant) is a guy who has done a lot for us but he understood going into it that he was going to have to compete.”

Elliott on Lawrence’s attitude

“He is such a competitor. He is his biggest critic. He has that ability that other guys don’t have just to shake it off and go to the next play. I think that is what makes him special because he has that confidence knowing he can make that throw.”

Elliott on telling Lawrence about starting

“If I had to guess, I’d say he had the same cool and collected demeanor. He has been unbelievable. Kelly has been unbelievable in handling that situation. I think both of those guys are pulling for each other but at the same time always competing.”