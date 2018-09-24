Swinney beyond pleased with win over Tech

ATLANTA — Second-ranked Clemson won its fourth straight meeting with Georgia Tech, 49-21, on Saturday at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta.

Following the game head coach Dabo Swinney talked to the media on a variety of topics.

Swinney on Clemson winning at Tech

“I’m really proud of our seniors. As you know, it’s not been easy to win down here. This group—1903, 1996, and 2018—are the only senior classes that have beaten Tech four years in a row. This rivalry, 100-some years, it’s been incredibly competitive and that has not happened often.”

Swinney on Clemson’s running game

“We did a lot of good things, 480 yards, right at 250 rushing. I thought our tempo was really good, once we got going.”

“It was good to see (Tavien) Feaster. I thought he had one of the bigger plays in the game and he’s starting to hit his stride. Etienne has had back-to-back 100-yard games. That hasn’t happened around here in a while and he averaged 11.1 yards per carry and Feaster averaged over nine. We had a lot of good things in the running game.”

Swinney on the receivers

“I keep telling our guys we need to throw it to Justyn Ross just a little bit more, he seems to score every time he touches it. His touchdown catch was just a huge play. And it was good to see Tee Higgins get in the end zone. A lot of guys had the chance to touch the ball today.”

Swinney on the Clemson defense

“To see them score was awesome. I thought we had another opportunity or two to score, certainly to give us a short field, but we just couldn’t come up with the ball. I was really proud of how disruptive we were defensively.”

Swinney on special teams

“Amari Rodgers is really becoming a weapon for us. Our guys are taking a lot of pride in that. Guys are loving that opportunity when they go out on the field. Amari has got a knack for it, and has got to be one of the better ones in the country right now. Our kickoff coverage was tremendous.”