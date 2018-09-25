Clemson defense looking forward to playing Syracuse

Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables spoke with the media Monday as he previewed Saturday’s game against Syracuse, while also talking about the depth he has on the defensive side of the football.

Venables previews Syracuse

“They got good players, a good quarterback, they’re an experienced team on both sides of the ball. They’ve got a lot of confidence after having whooped us last year. I think our guys are excited about the challenge…I think our guys are looking forward to the opportunity to see how we match up.”

Venables on who has stood out against Georgia Tech

“Guys like Nolan Turner have come on that we were hopeful. We felt really pretty good about the group of linebackers playing. Nyles (Pinckney) has shown he has gotten better and more trustworthy. Obviously, Xavier (Kelly) has come on a little bit more and there’s a question mark there to some degree. I think he’s a guy that has noticeably earned the right to play more and more.”

Venables on Xavier Thomas

“I think he’s a very talented player, like Trevor is on his side of the ball. He’s just very developed mentally, physically and fundamentally. He’s got a unique skill set.”

Venables discusses the depth at linebacker:

“We’ve talked about guys who we feel like are co-starter-type guys, particularly at linebacker, and really that might be the one position. Albert’s a quality player, Nyles Pinckney is coming along.”

Venables on showing film against Syracuse from last year:

“Late in the game is a by-product of not doing everything else right early in the game, starting with the first drive. You don’t get control of the game when you don’t make the layups, or are air-balling layups. To me that is where it starts, and absolutely we show it to them (film from last year).”