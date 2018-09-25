Swinney: No Funky Cold Medina at Clemson

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney had the media laughing at his weekly press conference Tuesday when he talked about how the Tigers don’t have any “Funky Cold Medina” calls for the defense.

Swinney then impressed with his knowledge of the singer for that 1980’s classic.

 

