Swinney talks about meeting with Bryant, transfer possibility

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney talks about his meeting with Kelly Bryant Monday afternoon and the possibility of a transfer.
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said he and Kelly Bryant talked about a lot of things in their conversation Monday afternoon on why the coaches decided to start freshman Trevor Lawrence over the senior on (…)
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney had a candid response during his press conference Tuesday when asked if the Tigers’ decision to start Trevor Lawrence at quarterback over Kelly Bryant came down to who they (…)
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said it was a “tough day” Monday as he sat down with Kelly Bryant to discuss the change at quarterback. Watch coach Swinney describe the meeting on TCITV: (…)
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney made it clear that he feels the Tigers will need Kelly Bryant this season. Watch coach Swinney discuss the coaching change on TCITV:
Clemson wide receiver Amari Rodgers took some time to answer some questions from the media on Monday. Rodgers seemed to be in high spirits as he talked about his teammates and as he previewed the (…)
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney named Trevor Lawrence as the second-ranked Tigers’ new starting quarterback for Saturday’s game against Syracuse at Death Valley. Co-offensive (…)
Though Trevor Lawrence was named second-ranked Clemson’s starting quarterback on Monday, head coach Dabo Swinney says Kelly Bryant will play in Saturday’s game against Syracuse at Death Valley. “Kelly (…)
