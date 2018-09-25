Swinney: Tigers still need Kelly Bryant

Football

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney made it clear that he feels the Tigers will need Kelly Bryant this season.

Watch coach Swinney discuss the coaching change on TCITV:

 

 

