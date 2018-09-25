Swinney: Tough day to be a coach

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said it was a “tough day” Monday as he sat down with Kelly Bryant to discuss the change at quarterback.

Watch coach Swinney describe the meeting on TCITV:

 

