Swinney's Tuesday Press Conference Report

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney held court for over 40 minutes Tuesday as he discussed the change at quarterback and previewed the game with Syracuse this Saturday at Death Valley.
Watch Swinney’s press conference on TCITV:
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney had the media laughing at his weekly press conference Tuesday when he talked about how the Tigers don’t have any “Funky Cold Medina” calls for the (…)
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney talks about his meeting with Kelly Bryant Monday afternoon and the possibility of a transfer by the Tigers’ quarterback Watch Swinney’s video on TCITV. (…)
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said he and Kelly Bryant talked about a lot of things in their conversation Monday afternoon on why the coaches decided to start freshman Trevor Lawrence over the senior on (…)
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney had a candid response during his press conference Tuesday when asked if the Tigers’ decision to start Trevor Lawrence at quarterback over Kelly Bryant came down to who they (…)
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said it was a “tough day” Monday as he sat down with Kelly Bryant to discuss the change at quarterback. Swinney announced Monday freshman Trevor Lawrence would (…)
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney made it clear that he feels the Tigers will need Kelly Bryant this season. Watch coach Swinney discuss the coaching change on TCITV:
Clemson wide receiver Amari Rodgers took some time to answer some questions from the media on Monday. Rodgers seemed to be in high spirits as he talked about his teammates and as he previewed the (…)
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney named Trevor Lawrence as the second-ranked Tigers’ new starting quarterback for Saturday’s game against Syracuse at Death Valley. Co-offensive (…)
Though Trevor Lawrence was named second-ranked Clemson’s starting quarterback on Monday, head coach Dabo Swinney says Kelly Bryant will play in Saturday’s game against Syracuse at Death Valley. “Kelly (…)
One prospect for Clemson fans to keep an eye on in the future is Loganville (Ga.) Grayson’s Phil Mafah. The talented sophomore running back was invited to attend the Tigers’ game vs. Georgia (…)