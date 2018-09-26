Flashback: Swinney showed how much he cares about Bryant after Sugar Bowl

On Wednesday Kelly Bryant told The Greenville News that he didn’t believe he got a fair shot at Clemson.  Bryant started all 14 games last season and led the Tigers to the Sugar Bowl.

The video below shows the locker room following Clemson’s Sugar Bowl loss.  Coach Swinney embraces Kelly Bryant at the end of the video and clearly shows his love for Bryant.

