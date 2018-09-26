Swinney's Wednesday Practice Report

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney met with the media following Wednesday’s practice as the Tigers gets set to play Syracuse at noon on Saturday at Death Valley in Clemson.

Swinney was asked more about the Kelly Bryant saga and how the quarterback’s transfer can affect the team. He was also asked about who was playing third string quarterback with Ben Batson banged up the last few weeks with a broken finger.

Watch Swinney’s conversation with the media on TCITV.