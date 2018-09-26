Tuesday Tiger Talk

Tuesday head coach Dabo Swinney held his weekly press conference where he discussed the change at quarterback and previewed the game with Syracuse.
Robert, Will and Gavin discuss the highlights from Tuesday’s interviews.
Kelly Bryant is no longer a Clemson Tiger. The Clemson quarterback, who learned he was not going to be the starter for Saturday’s game against Syracuse on Monday, has decided to transfer, The Clemson (…)
With Kelly Bryant missing practice for a second straight day on Tuesday, some may be wondering why Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney made a change at quarterback this week. It would have been easy for (…)
With one of Clemson’s coaches watching from the sidelines, Tigers commitment LaVonta Bentley had a huge game for his high school team this past Friday night. The four-star linebacker led Jackson-Olin High (…)
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney has a message for those that blame Kelly Bryant for last year’s Sugar Bowl loss. Coach Swinney said they “don’t have a clue” during his Tuesday (…)
Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables spoke with the media Monday as he previewed Saturday’s game against Syracuse, while also talking about the depth he has on the defensive side of the football. (…)
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney already has his impersonation of Trevor Lawrence down. Coach Swinney was asked how Trevor took the news of being named the starter in Tuesday’s press conference. (…)
Like Clemson, five-star wide receiver commit Frank Ladson is off to an undefeated start to the season with his Miami (Fla.) South Dade squad. “It’s been great,” Ladson said. “We’re 5-0.” Ladson (6-4, (…)
The Clemson Insider has confirmed Kelly Bryant was not at practice on Tuesday as the second-ranked Tigers prepare for Saturday’s home game against Syracuse. Tuesday was the second straight day Bryant did (…)
Monday was not a good day for Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney. Why? Because he had to tell a player he loves and respects that he was not going to start for the first time in 19 games. Of course, that person (…)
Week 3 of NFL play has come and gone. Some teams either earned their first win or avoided their first loss. Three teams remain undefeated in the league. This week, a total of 21 former Clemson Tigers saw some (…)