What They Are Saying: Former Clemson players react Bryant transfer

What They Are Saying: Former Clemson players react Bryant transfer

Football

What They Are Saying: Former Clemson players react Bryant transfer

Twitter is on fire with comments from former players about Kelly Bryant’s transfer.  In this edition of What They Are Saying we look at what is being said on Twitter from the former Tigers.

, , Football

More TCI

Latest

reply
3hr

Tuesday head coach Dabo Swinney held his weekly press conference where he discussed the change at quarterback and previewed the game with Syracuse. Robert, Will and Gavin discuss the highlights from (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home