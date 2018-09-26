What They Are Saying: Former Clemson players react Bryant transfer

By: Robert MacRae | 1 hour ago Follow @clemsoninsider
Twitter is on fire with comments from former players about Kelly Bryant’s transfer. In this edition of What They Are Saying we look at what is being said on Twitter from the former Tigers.
Trevor Lawrence is undoubtedly one of the most gifted passers in all of college football. Kelly wants to play football, if he never steps on the field his collegiate career is done. You want to prolong the opportunity to play for as long as you. Once you’re done you’re done
— Tajh Boyd (@TajhB10) September 26, 2018
I’ll ask this question. If you got fired from your job and you had an opportunity to leave and get another one? Or, would you wait outside the gates hoping they rehire you? Clemson is not being selfish and Kelly not being selfish.
— Robert R. Smith (@rrsmith27) September 26, 2018
Nothing but love & respect for my brother @KellyB125! Wish you nothing but the absolute best & will continue to be your biggest fan 💜
— Nick Schuessler (@NickSchuessler) September 26, 2018
Just because you watch it on tv or in person. Let’s not pretend you know what’s it’s like to be in their shoes. There’s so much more.
— Tyrone Crowder (@ImSoRone) September 26, 2018
I See Yall Only Notice Things About Big Names! Name The Player That Transferred At TE! 😂😂😂
— VanSmithII (@PrettyPYREX23) September 26, 2018
Who Is Trashin Clemson! I Said My Opinion Just Like You Just Did! Matter Fact You BLOCKED 😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/Rxdqk1Pmwa
— VanSmithII (@PrettyPYREX23) September 26, 2018
Turned his back on the team lol you don’t just turn your back on your brothers when you put the work in that they do. Summer, Winter, Blood, Sweat, Grind. That’s forever right there! You may not always agree with with what your fam does but you always wish the best for them.
— Tajh Boyd (@TajhB10) September 26, 2018
You may not agree with his verbage but if that’s what HE felt about the situation than that’s how he felt. No need to disbar him from Clemson because of a decision that he made. When it’s all said and done he has to be the one who looks in the mirror and live with it. Support him
— Tajh Boyd (@TajhB10) September 26, 2018
We need more fan like you 😂😂😂 https://t.co/ZUsikFnWxj
— Quandon Christian (@OHYEAH_BIG12) September 26, 2018
We are all speculating about “the comments he made” but in reality we don’t know the dynamic of what was said or done in the locker room and in the meeting rooms. The man has been continuously facing ridicule since he took over for Wat and after TL’s debut in the spring game.
— Tajh Boyd (@TajhB10) September 26, 2018
I believe everyone is entitled to their own opinion BUT let’s not all act like we have been sitting in the meeting room with Dabo and the other coaches. No one sees what goes on Monday through Friday.
— Jay Guillermo (@Jay_Guillermo57) September 26, 2018
Everyone is an “expert” and knows what’s best for a team when they only see what goes on, on Saturday. How about trusting the people the university hired to make these hard decisions? Just my two cents.
— Jay Guillermo (@Jay_Guillermo57) September 26, 2018
I have full faith and know that Coach Swinney and Co. made the decision that they felt was best for the team and KB made the decision that he thought was best for him, simple as that.
— Tajh Boyd (@TajhB10) September 26, 2018
I’m sorry I couldn’t help it pic.twitter.com/Qu08YaQPQu
— Tucker Israel (@TI8__) September 26, 2018
