What They Are Saying: Media Reaction to Kelly Bryant Transfer

By: Robert MacRae | 1 hour ago
Kelly Bryant’s transfer from Clemson has been trending today on Twitter. In this edition of What They Are Saying we look at what is being said on Twitter about Kelly Bryant’s transfer.
Good on Dabo Swinney to have made his QB decision before #Clemson's 5th game. If he let this drag out another wk, it would've given his team more depth at a crucial spot but cost Kelly Bryant the season. Instead, he can transfer out & gets to play someplace else as a SR in 2019.
— Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) September 26, 2018
Kelly Bryant should have never been benched! He didn’t lose his job it was robbed from him! There was no need to change. The ACC is terrible and they are going to win regardless! They have zero depth at QB now and as KB said it was a slap in the face.
— Corey Miller (@pastorofpain) September 26, 2018
Who before the season had Kelly Bryant transferring and Jalen Hurts staying? Interesting to me given the narrative that Clemson was handling the QB situation better than Alabama.
— Chris Fallica (@chrisfallica) September 26, 2018
Are people aware that Dabo could have started Kelly Bryant ONE more game and then benched him?? That would have burned a year of eligibility tho. Of course the kid isn’t happy. He just got demoted!! https://t.co/Srm4NPedQK
— Danny Kanell (@dannykanell) September 26, 2018
On Kelly Bryant and job descriptions. https://t.co/OEftkHzHcP pic.twitter.com/TOi5CgLw2l
— Andy Staples (@Andy_Staples) September 26, 2018
I don’t blame Kelly Bryant for transferring.
I don’t blame Dabo Sweeney for starting Trevor Lawerence.
New NCAA redshirt rules helped the player in the circumstance.
This result also helps you understand why Saban treated the Tua/Jalen situation so delicately. https://t.co/KrmeiKMx7z
— Peter Burns (@PeterBurnsESPN) September 26, 2018
"I've never been a distraction. I've never been in trouble with anything. To me, it was kind of a slap in the face."
–QB Kelly Bryant on being demoted at Clemson (via @GreenvilleNews) pic.twitter.com/13zVejCBlc
— ESPN CollegeFootball (@ESPNCFB) September 26, 2018
This was the exchange between Kelly Bryant and Dabo Swinney after #Clemson’s Sugar Bowl loss to #RollTide.
Can clearly see Dabo say “I love you”
Guy is 16-2 as a starter. Only lost one game he started & finished pic.twitter.com/Lix3NWb5eT
— Daren Stoltzfus (@DarenStoltzfus) September 26, 2018
Respect the heck out of Dabo Swinney making this decision before the Syracuse game. Easily could’ve ridden it out one more week so Kelly Bryant didn’t have any options but to stay and play whenever #Clemson needed him
Would’ve been easy. Don’t tell me Dabo doesn’t care about KB pic.twitter.com/ri1pzMEjrZ
— Daren Stoltzfus (@DarenStoltzfus) September 26, 2018
I don’t blame him for transferring but how much propaganda was put into the world over the past two months about how well Bryant/Clemson were handling the situation? Clearly behind the scenes reality didn’t match the narrative.
— Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) September 26, 2018
Not saying there was a better way to do it. But the notion that Kelly was okay with competing and he and Lawrence were one big happy family clearly wasn’t true https://t.co/Pcu50FFuwr
— Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) September 26, 2018
COLUMN: In Kelly Bryant’s Week 5 decision to transfer from @ClemsonFB, there are no bad guys, just a new college football reality:
via @usatodaysportshttps://t.co/qlUeT3pQuK
— George Schroeder (@GeorgeSchroeder) September 26, 2018
College Football Teams are hurting bc of this ……. pic.twitter.com/0FGTHjna8o
— David Pollack (@davidpollack47) September 26, 2018
