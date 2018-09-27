ACC Football Championship Game tickets on sale

Tickets for the 2018 Dr Pepper Atlantic Coast Conference Football Championship Game will go on sale to the public via Ticketmaster on Tuesday, Oct. 2, at 10 a.m.

Tickets will be available online at Ticketmaster, and through the ACC’s official website, theACC.com. Tickets will also be on sale at the Bank of America Stadium Ticket Office.

Ticket prices start at $48 for upper level seating and $69 for lower level seating.

The 14th annual Dr Pepper ACC Football Championship Game is set for a prime time kickoff and will be nationally televised at 7:45 p.m. on ESPN, or 8 p.m. on ABC. Bank of America Stadium, home of the NFL’s Carolina Panthers, will serve as the host venue for the eighth time in the last nine years.

The Dr Pepper ACC Football Championship Game has sold out at Bank of America Stadium in four of the previous seven games, including last year’s matchup in which 74,372 watched No. 1 Clemson defeat No. 7 Miami, 38-3. The seven previous ACC Football Championship Games in Charlotte have averaged more than 70,000 fans per game. The game’s attendance record is 74,514 for the 2015 contest between Clemson and North Carolina, which also set an attendance record for Bank of America Stadium. Over the last eight years, the ACC ranks second among all conferences in attendance at its football championship games.

The winner of the conference championship game has gone on to play in the National Championship Game or compete in the College Football Playoff each of the previous five seasons.