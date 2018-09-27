The Clemson Insider brings to you another edition of our Commit Performance of the Week series. This week brings to you a look at a different commit who saw some action on both sides of the ball this past Friday. Standing at 6 feet and weighing 220 pounds, LaVonta Bentley is given this award from TCI.

Bentley is an inside linebacker who plays for the Jackson-Olin Mustangs in Birmingham, Alabama. The Mustangs are currently undefeated after their 34-13 win over the Carver Wolverines.

In the game, Bentley saw both offensive and defensive action. On the defensive side of the ball, Bentley racked up a total of 11 tackles, one of which was a sack. Bentley continued to cause the Wolverines to lose yardage in running situations. While on offense, the Mustangs depended on Bentley to handle snaps in the red zone and rush the ball into the end zone. He saw a total of four offensive carries, three of which were direct snaps within the 5-yard line and carried into the end zone for touchdowns. Bentley was responsible for 18 of the Mustangs’ points, all of which were important in leading the team to their fifth victory of the season.

Bentley is going to be a key addition to the Tigers in 2019, fitting into their defensive unit. He has the talent to be a future star at linebacker and is going to be exciting to watch at the next level.