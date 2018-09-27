It’s time to move on

The message at Clemson when its players stepped on the practice fields on Wednesday was simple … it’s time to move forward.

The Tigers cannot do anything about the decision their former quarterback Kelly Bryant made on Wednesday when he decided to leave the team, so he could transfer to another school. That part is over. Bryant is no longer a Clemson Tiger, so they have turned their focus to Saturday as an undefeated Syracuse squad comes to town for a noon kickoff at Death Valley.

“We have to move on,” Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said. “I wish Kelly all the best. He is a great young man. He made the decision that he thinks is best for him, so all you can do is support him in that even though you do not necessarily agree with it. But, that is his decision.

“So, we have to move forward. We are definitely not a better team without him. It is kind of like somebody having a season-ending injury. Somebody has to step up and rally the troops. You got what you got, and you go back to work.”

Clemson (4-0, 1-0 ACC) went back to work getting ready for an Orange team that is playing well under third-year head coach Dino Babers.

Syracuse (4-0, 1-0 ACC) is tied for first place with Clemson in the ACC’s Atlantic Division. This marks just the fourth time in the history of Death Valley that two teams with 4-0 or better records will play in the 76-year old stadium.

“I thought our guys did a great job getting back to work and being focused on what we have to do this weekend,” Swinney said.

The Tigers have a lot of work to do in order to get ready for the Orange. Syracuse leads the ACC in scoring at 49.5 points per game and in total offense at 523.3 yards per game.

The Orange is also much improved on defense, ranking sixth in the conference in scoring defense (20.0 ppg).

With the all the stuff about Kelly Bryant going on, Swinney has been pleased with his team’s focus when it has come to getting ready for Syracuse.

“These guys are football players. When the horn blows, we have work to do,” Swinney said. “Coaches coach and players play, and we will get ready. We have had two good practices. That’s all I can tell you.”