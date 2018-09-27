Peach State OL already planning return visit to Clemson

After receiving an offer from the Tigers while on campus at the beginning of this month, Buford (Ga.) 2020 offensive lineman Seth McLaughlin is already planning to visit Clemson again this season.

“I’m not sure of the order and which games yet but I’m going back to Clemson, Alabama and Auburn again, and I’m going to make a visit to Oklahoma,” McLaughlin said. “I may make a visit to some other schools but I’m not sure yet.”

McLaughlin (6-4, 260) saw his recruitment explode in the spring when he collected offers from Georgia, Alabama, Auburn, LSU, Florida State, Miami, Michigan and Oklahoma among others.

Clemson offered McLaughlin on Sept. 1, when he attended the Tigers’ season-opening win vs. Furman at Death Valley, and he said he has “been hearing from them a lot” since then.

“I’ve just been keeping in touch with Coach (Robbie) Caldwell and Coach (Mickey) Conn,” he said. “We just talk about normal day-to-day stuff.”

Clemson’s coaching staff, particularly Caldwell, made a strong impression on McLaughlin during the visit.

“They were really down to earth and personable,” he said. “Coach Caldwell is the type of man where you feel like you’ve known him your whole life after just having one conversation.”

McLaughlin, a junior, intends to make his commitment decision sometime between the end of his junior season and beginning of his senior season.

According to McLaughlin, the Tigers have staying power in his recruitment – he can see Clemson being a contender for his services when it comes down to the end.

“Definitely,” he said.

What does McLaughlin like most about Clemson?

“It’s an organization that has strong leadership and great men that run it,” he said. “Coach (Dabo) Swinney does a very good job as a head coach on and off the field.”

McLaughlin has also visited Alabama and Auburn this season. He cited Clemson, Alabama, Auburn and Oklahoma as the schools he has heard from most of late.