Recruits react to Clemson’s QB change, Bryant transfer

Clemson naming Trevor Lawrence its starting quarterback on Monday, and Kelly Bryant’s subsequent transfer from Clemson on Wednesday, has dominated headlines in college football this week.

The Clemson Insider reached out to a number of the Tigers’ commitments and targets to get their thoughts on Clemson’s quarterback change and Bryant’s transfer. Check out what they had to say:

Clemson commit Jaelyn Lay, 2019 4-star TE, Riverdale (Ga.): “I had a feeling it was going to happen. Trevor was appointed as starter for a game, but the way Kelly took it was just acting out of emotions of not starting one game. He played well so it wasn’t like he wasn’t going to play anymore. Everyone is going to put up numbers regardless, it’s just how you respond when things don’t go your way. When it’s your time you gotta show why you got to start or play in general. But, that just still shows that everything is not guaranteed no matter how many games you played, won or lost because it happened before at Clemson when Deshaun started the big game vs. UGA and performed highly. But the best of luck for everyone.”

Clemson commit Taisun Phommachanh, 2019 4-star QB, Avon (Conn.) Old Farms: “Tough situation for both parties.”

Ze’Vian Capers, 2020 WR, Alpharetta (Ga.) Denmark: “When I first heard about the situation I was in shock. Both Kelly and Trevor are two great quarterbacks that can lead their team to greatness. But I was surprised more at Kelly for announcing he is transferring, all the great things he has accomplished last season to lead a great team like Clemson.”

Jakai Clark, 2019 OL, Loganville (Ga.) Grayson: “I think that at the end of the day college football is a business. So just like Coach Swinney had to make a decision on the starting QB, Kelly Bryant had to make a decision on what he felt would work best for him and you can’t be mad at him for that.”

Cooper Dawson, 2020 OL/DL, Hanahan (S.C.): “I’m happy, I thought Trevor would end up being the starter anyway. I feel more comfortable when he’s leading the offense.”

Julian Fleming, 2020 5-star WR, Catawissa (Pa.) Southern Columbia: “Trevor’s worked for it and came out with the starting spot. It’s all about your competitiveness and will to work.”

Julian Nixon, 2021 4-star WR, Roswell (Ga.) Centennial: “I think it shows that they will put the best player on the field.”

Walker Parks, 2020 4-star OL, Lexington (Ky.) Frederick Douglass: “I’m a little upset that he’s leaving. I enjoyed watching him play. I understand the situation even though it sucks. He needs to do what’s best for him just as everyone else does! Hope he has a good end to his career wherever he ends up.”

Michael Robertson, 2020 WR, Savannah (Ga.) Islands: “I think it’s good for T, but not good for the other QB. But that doesn’t mean the other QB is not good. He’s just not the better one at this point. But that can change.”

E.J. Williams, 2020 WR, Phenix City (Ala.) Central: “It really surprised me. I didn’t think just because Trevor Lawrence got the spot he would switch schools… but he felt it was best for him so it must be.”