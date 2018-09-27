Tajh's Take: Clemson-Syracuse Preview

Each week former Clemson All-American Tajh Boyd shares his thoughts on the Tigers.
In this edition of Tajh’s Take Boyd and Will discuss the Atlantic Division showdown between the Tigers and the Orange.
Clemson naming Trevor Lawrence its starting quarterback on Monday, and Kelly Bryant’s subsequent transfer from Clemson on Wednesday, has dominated headlines in college football this week. The Clemson Insider (…)
When he was asked earlier this week if Syracuse’s fast-tempo offense was the biggest challenge for his defense, Brent Venables just smiled. “All of it is a big challenge,” the Clemson defensive coordinator (…)
It’s a good thing Tee Higgins and Justyn Ross don’t have to be covered by Amari Rodgers. Though he is seven inches shorter than both of Clemson’s 6-foot-5 receivers, Rodgers believes he can shut them (…)
Trevor Lawrence was named Clemson’s starting quarterback for Saturday’s game against Syracuse at Clemson’s Death Valley. Dabo Swinney sighted the overall productivity of the offense (…)
Former Clemson standout, now Pro Football Hall of Famer, Brian Dawkins was named as a 2018 Atlantic Coast Conference Football Legend on Thursday. The 14-member group of honorees includes Boston College’s (…)
Tickets for the 2018 Dr Pepper Atlantic Coast Conference Football Championship Game will go on sale to the public via Ticketmaster on Tuesday, Oct. 2, at 10 a.m. Tickets will be available online (…)
The Clemson Tigers have started the 2018 season with a 4-0 record as they continue the journey they hope will take them back to the College Football Playoff. In this edition of our Up Downs feature, we take a (…)
The message at Clemson when its players stepped on the practice fields on Wednesday was simple … it’s time to move forward. The Tigers cannot do anything about the decision their former quarterback Kelly (…)
The Clemson Insider brings to you another edition of our Commit Performance of the Week series. This week brings to you a look at a different commit who saw some action on both sides of the ball this (…)
Following Clemson’s loss to Alabama in the 2018 Sugar Bowl Classic, Trevor Lawrence enrolled in school last January. At the time, it gave the Tigers six scholarship quarterbacks on the roster. However, as (…)