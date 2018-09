Trevor Lawrence was named Clemson’s starting quarterback for Saturday’s game against Syracuse at Clemson’s Death Valley.

Dabo Swinney sighted the overall productivity of the offense with Lawrence at the helm.

The true freshman has thrown for 600 yards and 9 touchdowns to help the second-ranked Clemson Tigers improve to 4-0 this season.

The ACC Digital Network goes more in depth on why Swinney turned to the young gunslinger.