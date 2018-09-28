4-star LB has Clemson in top 2

As Clemson looks to fill up the last chunk of its 2019 class, let’s take a look at one of the top linebackers in South Florida for the 2020 class.

Derek Wingo, a Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas product, fits the bill of the prototypical outside linebacker.

The four-star recruit has been in contact with Clemson, Oklahoma, Penn State, Ohio State, Miami, Georgia and Michigan.

Wingo told The Clemson Insider that he talks with Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables “pretty much every other day.”

“We talk about just how he practices, what things I can work on and getting up there for a game,” he said.

He doesn’t know which game he will attend at Death Valley yet, but said he will make more visits to schools later in the season.

Wingo said his relationship with Clemson’s coaching staff is “pretty good” because “they keep in contact and show a lot of love so that’s good.”

Right now, Wingo’s top two are Clemson and Oklahoma because he has “had the most contact with them.”

He also told TCI that the Tigers have a good shot at remaining one of his top schools because “they produce and create athletes at the next level and their ability to win games.”

Wingo plans on making his decision at the end of the season, so the clock is ticking for the Tigers to get him up to Death Valley.

Clemson has a shot with Wingo and he looks a lot like former linebacker Dorian O’Daniel. He is a name to follow in the coming months.