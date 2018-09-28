By the Stars: Clemson-Syracuse

By the Stars: Clemson-Syracuse

Clemson’s superior recruiting was evident in its win over Georgia Tech last weekend. This week, the Tigers take on Syracuse as they seek redemption for last season’s upset at the Carrier Dome. Let’s see how each team’s recruits compare.

Clemson Syracuse
Offense Player Rating Rating Player Offense
LT Mitch Hyatt 5-star 3-star Cody Conway LT
LG John Simpson 4-star 3-star Aaron Roberts LG
C Justin Falcinelli 3-star 3-star Airon Servais C
RG Sean Pollard 4-star 3-star Evan Adams RG
RT Tremayne Anchrum 3-star 3-star Koda Martin RT
WR Tee Higgins 5-star 3-star Devin Butler WR
TE Milan Richard 4-star 3-star Chris Elmore TE
QB Trevor Lawrence 5-star 3-star Eric Dungey QB
RB Travis Etienne 4-star 3-star Dontae Strickland RB
WR Hunter Renfrow Unranked 3-star Sean Riley WR
WR Amari Rodgers 4-star 3-star Jamal Custis WR
Defense Rating Player Rating Player Defense
DE Clelin Ferrell 4-star 2-star Alton Robinson DE
DT Dexter Lawrence 5-star 2-star McKinley Williams NT
DT Christian Wilkins 5-star 3-star Chris Slayton DT
DE Austin Bryant 4-star 3-star Kendall Coleman DE
SLB Isaiah Simmons 3-star 2-star Kielan Whitner SLB
MLB Tre Lamar 4-star 3-star Ryan Guthrie MLB
WLB Kendall Joseph 3-star 3-star Andrew Armstrong WLB
CB A.J. Terrell 4-star 3-star Scoop Bradshaw CB
FS Tanner Muse 3-star 2-star Antwan Cordy FS
SS K’Von Wallace 3-star 3-star Evan Foster SS
CB Trayvon Mullen 4-star 3-star Christopher Frederick CB

There is an obvious difference in recruiting for both teams. Clemson’s long list of four- and five-star starters edge out every single Syracuse player on its roster. However, it should still be a good matchup. The undefeated Orange have a good coach and an explosive offense which should make for a good game. The Tigers should still put Syracuse away, but Trevor Lawrence’s first start of his college career should end up being a success.

