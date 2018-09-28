By the Stars: Clemson-Syracuse

Clemson’s superior recruiting was evident in its win over Georgia Tech last weekend. This week, the Tigers take on Syracuse as they seek redemption for last season’s upset at the Carrier Dome. Let’s see how each team’s recruits compare.
|Clemson
|Syracuse
|Offense
|Player
|Rating
|Rating
|Player
|Offense
|LT
|Mitch Hyatt
|5-star
|3-star
|Cody Conway
|LT
|LG
|John Simpson
|4-star
|3-star
|Aaron Roberts
|LG
|C
|Justin Falcinelli
|3-star
|3-star
|Airon Servais
|C
|RG
|Sean Pollard
|4-star
|3-star
|Evan Adams
|RG
|RT
|Tremayne Anchrum
|3-star
|3-star
|Koda Martin
|RT
|WR
|Tee Higgins
|5-star
|3-star
|Devin Butler
|WR
|TE
|Milan Richard
|4-star
|3-star
|Chris Elmore
|TE
|QB
|Trevor Lawrence
|5-star
|3-star
|Eric Dungey
|QB
|RB
|Travis Etienne
|4-star
|3-star
|Dontae Strickland
|RB
|WR
|Hunter Renfrow
|Unranked
|3-star
|Sean Riley
|WR
|WR
|Amari Rodgers
|4-star
|3-star
|Jamal Custis
|WR
|Defense
|Rating
|Player
|Rating
|Player
|Defense
|DE
|Clelin Ferrell
|4-star
|2-star
|Alton Robinson
|DE
|DT
|Dexter Lawrence
|5-star
|2-star
|McKinley Williams
|NT
|DT
|Christian Wilkins
|5-star
|3-star
|Chris Slayton
|DT
|DE
|Austin Bryant
|4-star
|3-star
|Kendall Coleman
|DE
|SLB
|Isaiah Simmons
|3-star
|2-star
|Kielan Whitner
|SLB
|MLB
|Tre Lamar
|4-star
|3-star
|Ryan Guthrie
|MLB
|WLB
|Kendall Joseph
|3-star
|3-star
|Andrew Armstrong
|WLB
|CB
|A.J. Terrell
|4-star
|3-star
|Scoop Bradshaw
|CB
|FS
|Tanner Muse
|3-star
|2-star
|Antwan Cordy
|FS
|SS
|K’Von Wallace
|3-star
|3-star
|Evan Foster
|SS
|CB
|Trayvon Mullen
|4-star
|3-star
|Christopher Frederick
|CB
There is an obvious difference in recruiting for both teams. Clemson’s long list of four- and five-star starters edge out every single Syracuse player on its roster. However, it should still be a good matchup. The undefeated Orange have a good coach and an explosive offense which should make for a good game. The Tigers should still put Syracuse away, but Trevor Lawrence’s first start of his college career should end up being a success.