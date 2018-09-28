By the Stars: Clemson-Syracuse

Clemson’s superior recruiting was evident in its win over Georgia Tech last weekend. This week, the Tigers take on Syracuse as they seek redemption for last season’s upset at the Carrier Dome. Let’s see how each team’s recruits compare.

Clemson Syracuse Offense Player Rating Rating Player Offense LT Mitch Hyatt 5-star 3-star Cody Conway LT LG John Simpson 4-star 3-star Aaron Roberts LG C Justin Falcinelli 3-star 3-star Airon Servais C RG Sean Pollard 4-star 3-star Evan Adams RG RT Tremayne Anchrum 3-star 3-star Koda Martin RT WR Tee Higgins 5-star 3-star Devin Butler WR TE Milan Richard 4-star 3-star Chris Elmore TE QB Trevor Lawrence 5-star 3-star Eric Dungey QB RB Travis Etienne 4-star 3-star Dontae Strickland RB WR Hunter Renfrow Unranked 3-star Sean Riley WR WR Amari Rodgers 4-star 3-star Jamal Custis WR Defense Rating Player Rating Player Defense DE Clelin Ferrell 4-star 2-star Alton Robinson DE DT Dexter Lawrence 5-star 2-star McKinley Williams NT DT Christian Wilkins 5-star 3-star Chris Slayton DT DE Austin Bryant 4-star 3-star Kendall Coleman DE SLB Isaiah Simmons 3-star 2-star Kielan Whitner SLB MLB Tre Lamar 4-star 3-star Ryan Guthrie MLB WLB Kendall Joseph 3-star 3-star Andrew Armstrong WLB CB A.J. Terrell 4-star 3-star Scoop Bradshaw CB FS Tanner Muse 3-star 2-star Antwan Cordy FS SS K’Von Wallace 3-star 3-star Evan Foster SS CB Trayvon Mullen 4-star 3-star Christopher Frederick CB

There is an obvious difference in recruiting for both teams. Clemson’s long list of four- and five-star starters edge out every single Syracuse player on its roster. However, it should still be a good matchup. The undefeated Orange have a good coach and an explosive offense which should make for a good game. The Tigers should still put Syracuse away, but Trevor Lawrence’s first start of his college career should end up being a success.