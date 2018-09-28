Highly touted WR excited to visit Clemson Saturday

Clemson will welcome a highly touted sophomore prospect back to campus Saturday for his first game visit to Death Valley since last fall.

Roswell (Ga.) Centennial four-star Julian Nixon is set to attend the Tigers’ noon contest against Syracuse.

The 6-foot-4, 205-pound wide receiver told TCI he is looking forward to the visit “a lot.”

“I have been there before for a game last year but this game will be my first this year,” he said. “I haven’t been in a while so it’s nice to be going back.”

Nixon most recently visited Clemson to compete at the Dabo Swinney Camp in June after attending one of the Tigers’ spring practices in April.

He made his first Clemson game visit for the Tigers’ 34-7 victory over Boston College in September 2017.

“I think it’s great,” Nixon recalled of the Death Valley atmosphere. “It feels like one big family.”

Nixon went to Auburn earlier this season and wants to make a couple more visits this fall as well.

“I plan on going back to Auburn and probably catching a UGA game,” he said.

Although he has played only one full season of high school football to date, Nixon has already collected a long list of offers from Auburn, Georgia, Florida, Florida State, Ohio State, South Carolina, Tennessee, Mississippi State, Ole Miss and Louisville.

Clemson has yet to offer a receiver in the Class of 2021, but Nixon is a prime candidate to eventually receive an offer from the Tigers — and he is hoping that will happen in the future.

“I think that it will impact my top schools because I like Clemson,” he said of the potential offer.

Nixon is sidelined for his sophomore season after suffering an ACL injury last month. As a freshman last season, he tallied 51 receptions, more than 1,000 all-purpose yards and 14 total touchdowns in Georgia’s 6A classification.

247Sports ranks Nixon as the No. 1 prospect in the Peach State, No. 2 wide receiver nationally and No. 9 overall prospect in the country for the 2020 class.

Clemson will also play host to a few other noteworthy wide receiver prospects for Saturday’s game in Phenix City (Ala.) Central’s E.J. Williams, Alpharetta (Ga.) Denmark’s Ze’Vian Capers and Powder Springs (Ga.) McEachern’s Dacari Collins.