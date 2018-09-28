It's a battle of unbeatens at Clemson's Death Valley

The second-ranked Clemson Tigers will engage in a battle of undefeated teams as they take on Syracuse Saturday at noon at Clemson’s Death Valley.

This is just the fourth time in the history of Death Valley, now in its 77th season that two team have come into the game 4-0 or better.

Clemson will be led by freshman sensation Trevor Lawrence at quarterback. The Orange will look to stay hot behind quarterback Eric Dungey, who is among the ACC leaders in total offense.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney, wide receiver Tee Higgins, and ‘Cuse head coach Dino Babers take you inside this ACC Atlantic Division matchup.