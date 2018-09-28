It's a battle of unbeatens at Clemson's Death Valley

It's a battle of unbeatens at Clemson's Death Valley

Feature

It's a battle of unbeatens at Clemson's Death Valley

The second-ranked Clemson Tigers will engage in a battle of undefeated teams as they take on Syracuse Saturday at noon at Clemson’s Death Valley.

This is just the fourth time in the history of Death Valley, now in its 77th season that two team have come into the game 4-0 or better.

Clemson will be led by freshman sensation Trevor Lawrence at quarterback. The Orange will look to stay hot behind quarterback Eric Dungey, who is among the ACC leaders in total offense.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney, wide receiver Tee Higgins, and ‘Cuse head coach Dino Babers take you inside this ACC Atlantic Division matchup.

, , , , , Feature, Football, Hero

More TCI

Latest

reply
1hr

As Clemson looks to fill up the last chunk of its 2019 class, let’s take a look at one of the top linebackers in South Florida for the 2020 class. Derek Wingo, a Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas (…)

reply
1d

When he was asked earlier this week if Syracuse’s fast-tempo offense was the biggest challenge for his defense, Brent Venables just smiled. “All of it is a big challenge,” the Clemson defensive coordinator (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home